LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District kicked off a round of public input meetings on Monday about proposed zoning changes eyed by the district.
Monday’s meeting gave parents the opportunity to voice concerns over rezoning proposals in the rapidly growing west valley. At the heart of the discussion was Sig Rogich Middle School.
According to CCSD, Sig Rogich is overcrowded. The school is supposed to educate around 1,600 students, but right now more than 1,900 students attend there.
Right now there’s two proposals on the table. Both would redirect kids currently zoned to go to Sig Rogich to either Becker or Johnson Jr. High.
