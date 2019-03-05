LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees Parent Advisory Committee has invited the public to attend a meeting Tuesday evening.
The group will discuss education funding in Nevada as the legislative session enters its second month, according to a CCSD news release.
Trustees Linda P. Cavazos and Deanna L. Wright will host the meeting, which will feature a presentation by Hope For Nevada outlining the organization’s efforts to support adequate funding for the district, as well as its legislative platform, which calls for revising the Nevada Plan and improving school safety.
Following the presentation, the trustees will participate in a question-and-answer session.
The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Barbara and Hank Greenspun Junior High School Theater, 140 N. Valle Verde Drive in Henderson.
