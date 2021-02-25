LAS VEGAS (FOX5) When Clark County School District elementary schools open up for hybrid learning, on March 1, there will be two different health rooms for students.
One health room is called the “wellness room,” which is for any students with injuries or illnesses that certainly aren’t related to COVID-19. That could include things like a bloody nose or a scrape on the knee.
There will also be a so-called “sick room” for any students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or any flu-like symptoms. When a student enters the sick room, they’ll have their temperature taken and then their parents will be called for their child to be picked up. A maximum of six students can be inside the “sick room” at one time.
"If the student is tested and confirmed positive then our contact tracing nurses communicate with the health district as well as the students or staff involved," CCSD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Monica Cortez said.
In every sick room are ionization units. The set up essentially cleans the air in the room eliminating viruses.
"It’s an additional layer of protection in collaboration with the other indoor air quality strategies we've taken,” CCSD Chief of Facilities Jeff Wagner said. “Replacing all air filters, increases outdoor air ventilations and insuring that our systems function properly."
The ionization units cost nearly $2 million, but it was all paid for with the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER). That same money went into supplying N95 masks and gowns for the nurses working inside the school sick rooms. The district said every staff member will be fit by next week, despite some early concerns by CSSD employees.
"We had some staff that needed a smaller mask, and so the company had to order those masks. It’s not that we don't have enough. We have plenty of PPE," Cortez said.
There's a special germicide used in classrooms to wipe down desks and other touch spots. The district said this cleaning will happen between every new group of students that meet in the classroom.
Custodians will also mark off when a classroom is cleaned. The cleaning will be even more rigorous if there's a COVID-19 case.
"If need be we have the ability to deploy rapid disinfection using electromagnetic disinfecting fogging,” Wagner said. “It has a dwell time of just 30 seconds."
Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said this is not the year to have a perfect attendance. If your child's not feeling well, don’t send them to school. CCSD said in that situation distance learning will still be available from home.
