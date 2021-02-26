LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There will be no food distribution sites at elementary schools in Clark County starting March 1, according to an announcement from the school district.
The district posed on its Twitter account that free school meals will remain available at middle and high school distribution sites for all children 2 to 18 years old.
Starting March 1st, there will be no Food Distribution Sites at elementary schools. Free school meals will remain available for ALL children 2-18 years of age at middle and high school distribution sites. Find your nearest meal site at https://t.co/42dYz5jeox. pic.twitter.com/QmcGUykYg7— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) February 26, 2021
Families can find their closes distribution site online at this link.
