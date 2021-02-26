ccsd file

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There will be no food distribution sites at elementary schools in Clark County starting March 1, according to an announcement from the school district. 

The district posed on its Twitter account that free school meals will remain available at middle and high school distribution sites for all children 2 to 18 years old. 

Families can find their closes distribution site online at this link

