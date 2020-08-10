LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District plans to increase the number of food distribution sites for school meals from 46 to 300 for the upcoming school year.
CCSD Food Service Director David Wines spoke on a press call on Monday morning to discuss food service for the 2020-21 school year beginning with distance learning on August 24. Wines said the 300 distribution sites must follow federal guidelines, which have yet to be clarified pending a waiver application the district sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The district hopes to receive a reply from the USDA this week or early next week, to know if it may provide free and reduced-price meals (FRPM) to all students for the 2020-21 school year, not just those who meet eligibility. Throughout the summer, the district has worked under a USDA waiver allowing them to provide FRPM to all students regardless of eligibility.
Also riding on the federal waiver is how the school meals will be handed to parents -- if the district's waiver application is approved, school meals will continue to be handed to families outdoors; if it is not approved, students and their parents or guardians will be required to wear face coverings and abide by social distancing in order to enter school buildings to receive meals.
CCSD Dietitian Lory Hayon said parents and guardians will be able to pick up school meals for their household daily Monday through Friday, at one site of their choice. Times for meal pickups will vary based on the type of distribution site:
- Elementary school sites will be open for pickups 7 to 10 a.m.
- Middle school sites will be open for pickups 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- High school sites will be open for pickups 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wines said parents should go to myschoolapps.com to see if they are eligible and to apply for free and reduced-price meals, in case the federal waiver is not approved.
The district was not able to confirm whether it would be able to provide transportation for students to pick up meals.
To find CCSD food distribution sites and school meal menus, parents can go to ccsd.nutrislice.com.
