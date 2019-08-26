LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District filed a request for an injunction with the courts to halt a potential strike in September, according to a release from the district.
The statement said the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) had rejected the district's offers and that leadership had hoped for a compromise.
In the statement the district wrote,
The law currently requires mediation as a key step in the bargaining process, when both sides cannot reach a compromise. District leadership, adhering to the letter of the law, requested this step. CCSD filed the request of injunctive relief with the courts to prevent a strike from occurring and to calm the community and maintain predictability in our student’s lives.
To date, the offer that sits on the table provides a significant 3% pay raise, step increase and additional towards health insurance which equates to a 4% benefit increase. The union’s sticking point in current negotiation talks resides around funding for the Professional Growth System (PGS). Currently, approximately 10% of the CCSD teaching force benefits from PGS. With limited financial resources available, the district is still optimistic that a sensible agreement can be met to end any possibility of a strike.
Earlier on Monday, the district called to homes of parents and guardians in the Las Vegas Valley reassuring them the schools would continue as normal should there be a strike.
The CCEA rebutted the district's decision to go to court, saying in a statement, "CCEA will not be stopped in our efforts to force CCSD to pay educators what they have rightfully earned."
The statement went on to say the union will "challenge this up through the Nevada Supreme Court" and in the meantime, the Sept. 10 "action is scheduled."
Gov. Sisolak says strike is 'not an option' as date gets close
There are less than two weeks left for the Clark County School District and the teachers union to come to a contract agreement or the union says it will strike on Sept. 10.
“We’ve got to get this done. As I’ve said this all along, a strike is not an option," Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Monday.
Sisolak blasted the school district last week, claiming CCSD did not budget for teacher's professional development raises.
"They created this mess, now they need to fix it," Sisolak said.
He wanted to remind educators that it is crucial for them to reach a deal soon.
"When it comes down to it, it's the students. It's the 100,000 students that need teachers in those classrooms. You need good quality teachers in those classrooms and that's what we're standing up for," Sisolak said.
The district last week offered teachers a 3% salary increase, a S.T.E.P. or service credit for full time teachers. A 4% increase in health care costs and a one-time payment rather than a raise for the 2,500 educators who pursued higher education.
This is a developing story. FOX5 will update as we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.