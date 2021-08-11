LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has expanded COVID-19 testing options for staff.

According to a memo Deputy Supt. Brenda Larsen-Mitchell sent to all employees on Wednesday, the district has added designated district testing sites for unvaccinated staff and for those who have not successfully uploaded proof of vaccination to the CCSD.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances and to accommodate weekly required COVID-19 testing for identified staff outside of their contractual workday, the District is adding more designated District sites and expanding testing opportunities," Larsen-Mitchell wrote.

Staff can monitor the number of people in line at each district site at this link: CLICK HERE.

Tests also can be obtained at other local testing clinics including Walgreens, UMC, CVS, the Southern Nevada Health District and UNLV Stan Fulton Building. Staff must then email their lab results to the district.

The Education Support Employees Association and Teamsters 14 said in a joint statement that they have demanded to bargain with the district, and a wage claim grievance has also been filed.

For the last day, we have heard from numerous members who were disappointed and frustrated with how testing was conducted by the Clark County School District. Our education support professionals were simply doing what they needed to do in order to keep students and co-workers safe. Unfortunately, due to the lack of organization by CCSD, unvaccinated employees (outside of their contract time) were standing out in the heat for hours with no water and no chairs. Further, the company that was contracted by the District, abandoned locations while employees still required a COVID-19 test. We appreciate CCSD sending out updated health and safety protocols, including more testing sites; however, yesterday's situation was entirely preventable with better planning and communication.” Related to this testing issue, ESEA and Teamsters 14 have demanded to bargain with the District, and a wage claim grievance has also been filed. -- ESEA/Teamsters 14

To monitor cases throughout CCSD, CLICK HERE.