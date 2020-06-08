LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is now in Phase Two of reopening. This allows some staff to start coming back into the office.
But remote work is still encouraged. Work and student-related travel remain restricted. School sports and activities are not allowed to reboot.
If a school holds a graduation, it must operate under social distancing guidelines.
Teachers are not allowed back in their classrooms yet. But they’re already making adjustments to return in the Fall.
“I want to be back in the building, in the classroom,” second grade teacher Vicki Kreidel said. “But I also don’t want to get sick
The Lomie G. Heard Elementary teacher said closing in March has set her students back significantly.
“We weren’t quite done. And students make their most growth in those last few months of the year,” she said.
It’ll be catch-up time in the fall.
“Third grade teachers will have a list of all the things I didn’t get to yet, so they’ll be aware of where to fill in the gaps,” Kreidel said.
Kreidel has tried to keep students on track. She does two virtual classes per week.
“I didn’t have a lot of kids actually doing the work that I posted,” she said.
Now as she looks ahead to next school year, she’s figuring out how to keep technology a part of the curriculum.
“From the first week of school, getting them logged into the Google classroom, having them be familiar with it,” she said. “My second graders – a lot couldn’t remember their logins so making that part of our routines, posting their assignments in google classroom so they’re very used to it.”
That’s just in case there is a second wave and students have to move back online.
“The kids really need to log in, they need to do the work, so we need to set up that foundation so if it happens, we’re ready for it. And if it doesn’t, it doesn’t hurt to be ready,” she said.
Kreidel’s union NEA-SN is hosting tech workshops for teachers.
“I have a lot of questions like, how do I make a whiteboard in my virtual classroom that I can use?” she said.
Kreidel is also wondering how she’ll keep her students and herself healthy.
“At least in China, there’s a lot of face shields being used, by students and teachers,” he said. “So I’ve looked at are they available. How feasible would it be for me to wear that?”
Kreidel is immunocompromised but said that face-to-face interaction with students, it can’t be replaced.
“I understand that we don’t have a lot of money to reduce classroom sizes, but we have to figure something out,” Kreidel said. “Our middle school and high school teachers that have like 45-50 students in a portable, that’s not going to work.”
She hopes some answers will come for Superintendent Jara this week.
“Once we know where we’re going – Is it going to be a hybrid? Is it going to start out in the building? Then we can do more planning. We’re kind of in a holding mode at the moment.”
The school board is set to meet on Thursday. That’s when teachers hope Superintendent Jara will give more details. CCSD also reached out to thousands of parents and staff in a community survey for their thoughts on reopening.
