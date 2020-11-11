LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District has instructed its staff to "tele-commute" starting tomorrow, Thursday.
Superintendent Jesus Jara sent a letter to CCSD employees on Wednesday, announcing the sudden move to working from home, "with only certain positions reporting to their work locations" starting Nov. 12 through Nov. 30.
"My expectation is for all principals and department heads to continue to provide high-quality customer service for our families through tele-commuting and full-time distance education," the letter said.
This is a message from CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara @SuptJaraCCSD to all District @ClarkCountySch employees https://t.co/waVoEzwiM9 (1/5) pic.twitter.com/iaC2II7DiZ— CCSD (@ClarkCountySch) November 11, 2020
Jara added that the move was to support the state's COVID-19 mitigation, and Gov. Steve Sisolak's plea with Nevadans to stay home and follow health guidelines to the best of their ability.
The district says parents and students will not experience disruption to the current education model or food distribution sites. Rural schools that have in-person instruction "will continue to report to their work locations," according to the district.
