LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District board of trustees gathered on Thursday, March 11, with employee safety top of mind.
The school board approved five agreements with staff unions that included the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), Police Administrators Association of the CCSD Police Department (PAA) and Police Officers Association of the CCSD (POA).
“We appreciate working with our collective bargaining units to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees so that they can focus on student achievement,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “Thank you to the leadership at the Clark County Education Association, Education Support Employees Association, the Police Administrators Association of the CCSD Police Department and Police Officers Association of the CCSD for working to ensure employees’ concerns are addressed while making the safe return of students to face-to-face instruction the priority.”
In addition to employee safety, trustees received an update regarding hundreds of legislative bills that would impact education. The school district is keeping tabs of 185 bills.
CCSD is closely watching SB66, a bill that addresses internet connectivity. SB66 passed through the Senate Education Committee and is destined for the Senate floor.
Before Nevada can adopt the connectivity bill, the Governor’s Office of Science, Innovation and Technology must analyze the connectivity needs of the state.
