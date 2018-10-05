LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three employee associates with the Clark County School District announced a tentative agreement had been reached for employee compensation for the 2018-19 school year.
According to a statement from CCSD, the agreement will help to stabilize the school district's budget for the school year. Members of the Clark County Education Association ratified their proposed contract earlier this month, which helped ratify a three-year contract between CCSD and its teachers.
"One of my main priorities as superintendent is to improve working relationships with all employee groups," CCSD Superintendent Jesus Jara said. "I'm excited to join the School Board of Trustees as we partner with all our employee unions to discuss funding for CCSD during the 2019 Legislative session to increase student achievement."
Other contracts are expected to soon be ratified by the school district's employee groups, such as the Education Support Employees Association (ESEA), the Clark County Association of School Administration and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE) and the Police Administrator Association of the Clark County School District (PAA), according to CCSD.
The agreement with ESEA would settle compensation for the 2018-19 school year and provide support staff professionals with a one-time three percent payment, CCSD said. The total cost for this deal is estimated at $11 million.
CCASAPE's agreement with CCSD would also settle compensation for the 2018-19 school year, as well as the 2017-18 school year, according to the school district. The agreement would also provide administrators with a one-time three percent payment, totaling at about $4.1 million.
The agreement with PAA would settle contracts for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 school years, CCSD said. The agreement would retroactively provide pay to the School Police Administration and align with increases to other CCSD administrators. CCSD added the agreement would also settle contracts from the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years by providing a one-time three percent payment to seven School Police administrators. The total cost is approximately $390,000.
