LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Clark County School District Police arrested a staff member at Clark High School for inappropriate contact with a student.
23-year-old Michael Pacheco was arrested Thursday and faces several charges for having a sexual relationship with a student.
Pacheco worked as a campus monitor and coach since September 2017.
CCSD Police is asking anyone with information to come forward or anyone who may have had contact with Pacheco to call (702) 799-5411.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.