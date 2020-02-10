LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Prayer is no longer a part of the Clark County School Board meetings after a national group claimed it’s unconstitutional.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation said it got a tip from a "concerned local." That’s when it reached out to the CCSD school board to make the request.
“This is just bow down and agree with what the letter says,” pastor Rodger Gardner said after he saw the letter. “Well, my first reaction is that it’s dangerous.”
The nonprofit group said school board members can pray privately or in their own time, but “it is coercive, embarrassing and intimidating for nonreligious citizens to be required to make a public showing of their non-belief.”
Antonio Bowen is running for school board trustee, district C. He is also a youth pastor.
“For another organization to send something and say we don’t like this and we just up and do it, that can’t happen,” Bowen said.
The first letter was sent Dec. 20 to CCSD. The school district responded on Jan. 10, saying, “The Board of School Trustees will no longer begin its meetings with an invocation.”
“It’s just mind blowing that we’ll just say yes to anything, you know?” Bowen said. Now Bowen said he's meeting with other faith leaders like Pastor Gardner in hopes of finding a compromise.
“They have a right not to pray. They have a right not to stand. That would be okay,” Gardner said. “But people of faith have the same right to stand and worship their God and acknowledge their God. If they take prayer out of meetings, you can’t take God out of meetings.”
“We understand that there’s freedom of religion, First Amendment rights, you know,” Bowen said. “But it’s the whole thing of, the whole principle of ... we’re America. In God we trust.”
Bowen met with around 30 pastors on Monday night. They plan on speaking at the next school board meeting on Thursday night.
FOX5 reached out to each school board trustee, but did not hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.