LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is celebrating National School Bus Safety Week. This year's theme is "Be safe Know the danger zone."
On Thursday, the CCSD Transportation Department spoke with students at Rex Bell Elementary School about the importance of being cautious around the school bus. Students watched a demonstration showing all of the danger zones around a school bus.
CCSD Transportation Executive Director, Jennifer Vobis, said students have become rusty with bus safety after being home during the pandemic.
Students are asked to always:
- Stay in your seat on the bus.
- Keep your hands and feet out of the aisle.
- Never stand in the street while a bus is coming.
- Never walk behind the bus.
"The danger zone is essentially the blind spot. Like we have blind spots in cars, this is essentially the blind spots for buses," Vobis said. "So the driver, because they're elevated as they're sitting in the bus, and because the bus only has the windows at the top. They cannot see behind the bus or on the side of the bus. So it's really important to stay away from that."
Vobis discussed the district's partnership with Regional Transportation Commission, where students are able to take public transit to and from school. She said over 1,000 students are utilizing the program.
As for CCSD's bus driver shortage, Vobis said hiring is improving, but the district still has 240 vacancies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.