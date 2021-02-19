LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is launching a website, reconnect.ccsd.net, to get families ready for hybrid learning.
The platform is geared toward answer looming questions prior to students returning to class.
Families can find resources pertaining to food services, health and safety and transportation. In addition, information about hybrid instruction and full-time distance learning is also available.
“Our goal is to provide helpful information to parents and students within one website,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “I invite parents, students, and the community to visit the website for details about what to expect with hybrid instruction and helpful videos. Additionally, the District understands that not all parents are ready to have their children return to school buildings, so we are proud to provide choice for our families with the continuation of a full-time distance education model.”
March 1 will welcome grades pre-k through third grade, however many students will continue with distance learning.
The district is working on a transition plan to accommodate higher grade levels.
Families expecting to return to in-person learning should hear from their child's school by the end of this week, according to the district.
Parents needing a Spanish version of the website can visit reconnect.ccsd.net and change the language tab.
