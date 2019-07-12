LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – The Clark County School District did not decide on whether to cut its deans to fill a $17M deficit leaving administrators once again in limbo. At a school board meeting Thursday, Superintendent Jesus Jara and the Clark County School District’s Board of Trustee opted to hold off on a decision and explore other means to fill the financial gap.
The constant back and forth drove one dean to look for work outside the state.
“CCSD is the only game in town,” said Michael Merriman, Dean of Students at Cheyenne High School. "I have begun the process of looking at other administrative opportunities out of state."
Merriman moved from Dallas to Las Vegas just last year to take on the new role. He said the district reassigned him to a teaching position after the initial announcement. He’s qualified to teach business but the district assigned him to computer science.
"I don't have any experience in computer programming so initially I was concerned for [the kids] because I did not know if I was going to be able to meet the educational needs of my students,"said Merriman.
Merriman is in the middle of pursuing his doctorate in education and can’t afford tuition on a teacher’s salary. He said he lives alone and looking for a job in another state is a lot easier for him than other deans.
"Many of them have family, children, spouses,” said Merriman. “They can't just get up and relocate."
Even if the deans end up keeping their jobs, Merriman said the recent arguments, lawsuits and back and forth will have a real impact on schools.
"It takes a lot of work to build trust and comradery. It only takes one faulty situation to break that...Sometimes it's impossible to re-establish that trust,"said Merriman.
