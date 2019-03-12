NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Clark County School District custodian was suspended after a reported altercation with a student last Friday.
Sergio Mitchell, a custodian at Ruby Duncan Elementary, was charged with battery and interfering with a pupil, according to CCSD police. District officials confirmed Mitchell was placed on indefinite suspension as of March 8.
A person familiar with the incident said that a nine-year-old student said a swear word to Mitchell during an altercation. Mitchell reportedly grabbed the student by the throat in response.
CCSD police said staff reported the incident and school police took action with Mitchell on the day of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.