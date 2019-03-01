LAS VEGAS -- Clark County School District is considering a make-up day for a Feb. 22 snow day.
CCSD superintendent Jesus Jara proposed March 22 as a make-up day for students. CCSD trustees would have to approve the make-up day at a March 14 meeting.
According to the district, March 22 is currently an off-day for students and some staff, though administrators and some support staff were still scheduled to work.
