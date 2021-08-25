LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Amid mounting communication frustrations and calls for transparency from Clark County School District parents, educators are speaking out about their desire to be better informed about COVID-19 safety protocols by their employer.
FOX5 spoke with teachers union President Marie Neisess of Clark County Education Association, which represents more than 18,000 educators in the district.
"Educators are reaching out because they are very upset because of a lack of transparency," Neisess said. "They don't understand what the safety protocols are. They don't understand what the quarantine protocols are."
A CCSD district communications official said Tuesday that parents may reach out to their school's principal for site-specific questions. For broader concerns, they recommended parents speak publicly at Thursday's board meeting.
CCSD Board of Trustees President Linda Cavazos said Wednesday that she has every intention to host productive board meetings where communication is effective, but said there have been disruptions in those meetings lately.
"Some of those questions, we already have the answers to, but our constituents don't. And it's a business meeting, and we're there to conduct business, and it's for the benefit of the public, and if we have a few people that all they want to talk about their opposition to the mask, or to the vaccine, or to how things are being done, that means that the folks who are following the rules, and do want to hear about these information items, they didn't get to hear those," Cavazos said.
"Unfortunately, due to safety issues from disrupters, we were not able to ask the questions that our constituents needed answers to," she added, referring to the Aug. 12 board meeting.
Meanwhile, amid a rise in delta variant transmission numbers, Neisess said many teachers are feeling unsafe and also frustrated that they're not able to answer many parent questions about COVID-19 protocols.
"Because parents are unaware of what the circumstances are, as far as the answers to questions they have. So they reach out to teachers to ask all their questions, and teachers may not have the answers to their specific questions because they don't even know," Neisess said. "Our educators have a lot of questions ... what does it mean in my own personal classroom? How sick does a child have to be? When do we quarantine? Is it my whole classroom? Just, a plethora of questions that we unfortunately don't have answers to right now because we need CCSD to meet with us to work this out."
FOX5 asked if she feels principals have those answers.
"I had a building administrator call me this morning about concerns about their staff, and so I think even building administrators are even confused about what the protocols need to be," Neisess said.
The CCSD board meeting starts at 5 p.m. All non-agenda items will be addressed at the end of the meeting.
