LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District has informed school administrators that fall sports will be canceled for the 2020-21 school year.
CCSD Director of Student Athletics Timothy Jackson sent a letter to all principals and assistant principals informing them that the district will not participate in any season 2 fall sports.
Fall sports that are impacted include: cross county, football, girls golf, soccer, tennis, girls volleyball, and middle school basketball.
CCSD member schools except for Moapa Valley will be removed from the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association's league schedules.
Moapa Valley is exempt from the cancelation due to their ongoing hybrid learning model.
"Kind of breaks my heart but that is what we are dealing with," Liberty High School Head Football Coach Rich Muraco told FOX5. Muraco held on to hope this year’s seniors would get a chance to defend their title until Friday.
"These poor seniors… I have 32 seniors on my team this year and for them to not get a last game, for them to not even realize that last year was their last game, is tough,” Muraco added.
"It's definitely a gut punch. These kids have missed so much over the last year,” argued Sierra Vista High School Principal John Anzalone. Anzalone conceded say if kids are not in the classroom, it’s hard to justify having school sports.
“We have to keep in mind these are student athletes and that word ‘student’ does come first,” Anzalone explained.
“Our fingers are crossed that we might be able to have spring season,” Anzalone stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.