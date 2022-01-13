LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A dump truck and Clark County School District bus were involved in a crash early Thursday morning near N. Las Vegas Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, according to police.
The crash happened about 6:51 a.m., but Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said no students were aboard the bus at the time of the incident.
The driver of the dump truck was taken to the hospital. Some closures are in effect in the area.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
