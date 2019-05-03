LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District officials said two bus drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.
According to CCSD, the drivers were arrested within the past week and were involved in separate accidents. Each driver was tested for blood-alcohol content.
Both drivers were immediately "released from employment," CCSD officials said.
"District bus drivers are held to a zero tolerance standard for drugs and alcohol," CCSD spokesperson Mauricio Marin said.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
