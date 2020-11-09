LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District posted a 200-page plan for hybrid learning to be considered by the Board of Trustees later this week.
The plans include a detailed process for hybrid learning in Southern Nevada with a proposed start date of January 4.
CCSD said the proposed plan is not final. "The dates in the plan regarding employees and students returning to campuses and work sites may be adjusted and could change based on evolving health conditions and forthcoming information," CCSD said.
“The well being of our students is one of our highest priorities,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Lola Brooks in a written statement. “The Board of School Trustees will consider multiple factors as we review the transition plan being proposed by staff. The Board appreciates all the time and energy staff continues to dedicate to this challenging task and recognizes the importance of a thorough plan to address health and safety concerns.”
The board is set to meet on Thursday.
The Nevada Education Association of Southern Nevada, one of the education unions for the Las Vegas area, released a four-page statement on Twitter Monday night, strongly opposing reopening schools at this time.
🚨RELEASE: NEA OF SOUTHERN NEVADA OPPOSES RE-OPENING FOR IN-PERSON INSTRUCTION AT THIS TIME pic.twitter.com/rJ4vSXrjV9— NEA-SN (@NEASNV) November 10, 2020
“This plan follows the health and safety guidelines provided for schools but also gives our children the opportunity to address academic gaps and engage with their peers and adult educators,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara. “We must embrace this work with a relentless sense of urgency. Our children are depending on us.”
CCSD also launched the COVID-19 Positive Cases Dashboard, showing which schools and work locations have had or currently have positive COVID-19 cases. "Cases displayed on the dashboard are cumulative cases tracked since March 16, 2020, for staff and students," CCSD said.
READ THE FULL CCSD PLAN BELOW:
CCSD transition plan for hybrid learning by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.