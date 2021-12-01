UPDATE (Dec. 1) -- The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees approved the district on Wednesday to move forward with creating a partnership with St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.
“Las Vegas has been a hotbed for sex trafficking for many years. Once this school is built it will shelter, serve, and educate these vulnerable young people,” stated Superintendent Jesus F. Jara in a media release. “I look forward to the day when this facility will provide these children the specialized attention they will need, are able to overcome their traumas, and lead healthy and productive lives.”
FOX5's original report from Oct. 28 continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Bond Oversight Committee for the Clark County School District gathered on Thursday to discuss updates to the Capital Improvement Program.
One of the updates was a recommendation to build a school for trafficked youth through a partnership with St. Jude's Ranch.
The committee recommended that the CCSD school board of trustees approve the $5 million allocation toward building the residential school. Only one committee member voted against the recommendation, citing concerns about liability and lack of detail.
The school would enroll roughly 60 students who would both study and live on on its Boulder City campus.
Ahead of Thursday night's meeting where his contract extension will be debated, Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara encouraged committee members to give this project the thumbs up, calling the need urgent.
"The city of Las Vegas is a hotbed for human trafficking," said Dr. Jara. "It has a very low dollar amount, but has the largest impact that, I would say, in saving lives moving forward. There's a lot of funding that's coming into this community, so it's the right time as we're moving forward."
The CIP updates also included 82 modernization projects, 37 classroom additions and 18 replacement schools.
