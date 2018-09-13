LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees ratified a new collective bargaining agreement between the district and the teachers’ union, the Clark County Education Association, approving staff raises.
Three weeks earlier, CCSD and CCEA settled arbitration. The two groups begin a three year agreement with the following stipulations:
CCSD will pay the amount in the arbitration decision, which includes $51 million to provide step increases and increased health care funds for licensed personnel contracts in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years, as well as an estimated $17.9 million for the first year of implementation of the Professional Growth System.
CCSD and CCEA will work together to increase funding in the 2019 Legislature for increases for teachers, so that any additional funding compensation is contingent on sufficient incremental funding.
“Settling contracts for all of our employees has been one of my priorities, this is the first step. I am excited that we are moving forward as One Team with One Goal to make CCSD #1 for kids," Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara said.
“Historically the percentage of pay increases received by CCEA have been in excess of 70 percent. So moving down toward a 70 percent perspective is a move in the right direction toward more proportionality,” Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie said in a release. “The Board of Trustees and district leaders have made it clear that proportionality is very important and we need to start looking at all groups together.”
Trustee Chris Garvey said, "I think this is a new beginning. I want this to work and I want us to have true discussions with the legislature about our students' needs."
CCEA President Vikki Courtney said, "The intention is for all of us to work together to make sure that funding is there. We are going with that idea to the legislature and make sure there is enough money. The intention is for everyone to be successful for our students."
Keenan Korth with CCEA said he expects the raises to go into staff’s paychecks beginning in late Oct.
For more than a year, the teachers’ union has been duking it out with the school district over raises for teachers. This spring, the district appealed a court decision in favor of the union. Since a judge sided with the union too, the decision fell into the hands of the school board of trustees.
