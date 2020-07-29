LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A special meeting of the Clark County School District's Board of Trustees adjourned before discussing termination of School Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara on Wednesday.
The meeting adjourned with a motion from Trustee Deanna Wright, seconded by Trustee Irene Cepeda, Trustee Chris Garvey and President Lola Brooks. Trustees Linda Cavazos, Danielle Ford and Linda Young protested adjourning the meeting before discussing a final agenda item -- possible termination of the superintendent.
"This was a calculated move to limit discussion," said Cavazos after the virtual meeting had officially adjourned. Trustees Young and Ford also vocally opposed adjourning and commented that the board was not addressing issues that they tried to raise during the meeting and over several months.
The meeting was called by three of the trustees and announced in a letter signed by Ford on July 23, to discuss the "character, misconduct and competence" of the superintendent.
At the beginning of the meeting, Jara emphasized that his main concern was focusing on students.
“I’m hopeful that today’s meeting ends with the board’s decision that allows me to continue to focus on our children and do the critical work that is needed,” Jara said. “I’m saddened that we have lost focus on our core business -- taking care or 320,000 children.”
During the meeting, Ford showed email chains between state officials and staff, Jara, Jara's staff and the trustees in attempt to demonstrate that the district superintendent misrepresented his actions in regard to Assembly Bill 2 in the Nevada Legislature special session. Ford expressed concern that the superintendent's actions damaged the districts relationship with the governor's office and the legislature.
"With the evidence presented today, I would be shocked if legislators even let him enter the building in February," Ford said.
The bill, which was approved by the Legislature, allows the Clark County School District to use carryover dollars from individual schools and reallocate them to the district. While Assembly members said the bill was largely pushed by Jara, he denied any involvement.
In the meeting, Cavazos called into question the Clark County Educators Association's involvement in testifying to the Legislature in support of the bill.
"May main concern here is that our principals were not notified, and I was told that they would be notified," Cavazos said. "It is of great concern to me that instead of our superintendent or somebody that was a representative presenting, we had John Vellardita, the executive director of CCEA being the one who was in the room and presenting."
After the meeting, Ford posted a statement signed by herself, Cavazos and Young on Facebook.
"We are disheartened that our fellow CCSD Trustees blocked a critical conversation today about the community's confidence in Dr. Jara's leadership. We ask our students to treat each other with respect and listen to each other during classroom discussions. But today several Trustees chose to use a technicality to end the discussion. We regret that our fellow Trustees were unwilling to participate in Board deliberations in good faith. Today our voices were silenced, but we remain committed to asking the hard questions and expecting transparency," the statement said.
Cavazos on Twitter called the adjournment callous, disrespectful and calculated.
The CALLOUS AND DISRESPECTFUL AND CALCULATED thing that was just done should frighten everyone who believes in fair, open public meetings. #forshame #whyevenhaveanagenda #speechlessatthedisrespect @Trustee_Wright @Trustee_Brooks— linda cavazos (@lindacavazos13) July 29, 2020
Also following the adjournment of the meeting, the CCEA released emailed a statement praising the actions taken by the "majority of CCSD Trustees."
"CCEA believes that the majority of the CCSD Trustees made the right decision today. The reckless and irresponsible act to send our school district into chaos was avoided," the statement said. "CCEA will move forward in electing responsible and sensible candidates to lead our school district in the November elections. In addition, we will support legislation in the 2021 Nevada Legislative Session to amend the governance of School Boards to ensure that there is capable and qualified leadership at the helm."
An emailed statement by Jara following the meeting said that there was "work to be done" to move forward.
"I am mindful that I have work to do in strengthening and developing relationships across all areas in which I work, and I am committed to doing so," Jara said.
Vicki Kreidel, President of the National Education Association of Southern Nevada, remarked that the meeting did not inspire confidence in the board.
"Despite a fairly clear record of Dr. Jara's behavior, we spent hours discussing whether or not Dr. Jara lied and misled the Trustees, the Governor, the Superintendent, and his community. At the end of today’s meeting, we are more confident in Dr. Jara’s ability to mislead more than we are in his ability to lead," Kreidel said. "It was clear that 4 trustees decided that their role is to protect and not serve. Today, those 4 Trustees showed their constituents and educators nothing but disrespect. To adjourn before an important vote about an important lie was disappointing and telling. The meeting ended where we all began, with no faith in Dr. Jara to effectively guide us locally or at the Legislature."
In regard to Jara's denial of pushing Assembly Bill 2, Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Department of Education released a joint statement in mid-July calling Jara dishonest and disrespectful.
