LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County school board trustees approved memorandums of agreement with the Clark County Education Association, Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees and the Education Support Employees Association.
According the Clark County School District, the agreements entered are issues addressed to support a smooth transition of welcoming students on March 1.
The agreement with the CCEA addressed safety concerns surrounding hybrid learning for pre-k to third grade students. In addition, teacher preparations periods were discussed and a plan was presented involving supervised in-person lessons in more than four classes.
Trustee president Linda Cavazos hopes the agreement makes educators feel safe upon returning to school.
"The Board is committed to working with educators to ensure they feel safe returning to the school buildings," said Board of School Trustees President Linda P. Cavazos. “We hope this agreement will help make our educators more comfortable, which will in turn make our students more successful as we resume face-to-face instruction. As we move forward, we will continue to listen to our educators' concerns.”
The school districts agreement with the administrators and support staff unions showed support for a safe hybrid learning transition.
"Trustees have heard and understand the concerns of employees about returning to school campuses," said Board of School Trustees President Linda P. Cavazos. "These agreements are critical in setting the expectations and communicating the safety measures with the community and employee groups."
Part of the transition involves daily symptom screenings, monthly COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 contact tracing, PPE for all employees and strict classroom, building sanitation.
President Cavazos shared remarks regarding support staff.
"Support Professionals have played a critical role in supporting students, teachers and families throughout the pandemic. We must ensure they continue to feel safe doing their jobs," said Board of School Trustees President Linda P. Cavazos. "This agreement allows the Board to continue to address safety concerns."
Along with union agreements, CCSD approved a $1.3 million dollar contract with emocha Mobile Health to provide daily COVID-19 screenings.
An additional contract was approved with Fulgent Genetics to provide randomized, mandatory COVID-19 testing for all CCSD employees. The contract is worth $2 million
02.05.21 Prep Period Mod Final by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
1.21.21 CCASAPE Covid Testing MOA by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.