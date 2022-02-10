LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District Board of Trustees on Thursday night approved a $9 million settlement for victims of a former school bus driver sentenced for sexually assaulting preschoolers.
The settlement was approved unanimously.
"To the ... family, I know that there are many of us in the community that want to express our condolences for the horrific events that their family has had to experience. We hope that this settlement provides ample economic advantages for you and your life and we wish you continued healing," said community member and CCSD parent Anna Binder at the meeting.
The Clark County School Board action resolves a federal lawsuit involving the parents of a girl and a boy who were 3 and 4 years old when Michael Ray Banco was arrested in 2015.
Banco faced 41 felony charges before pleading guilty in 2018 to sexual assault and lewdness charges. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
