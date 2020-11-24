LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is rolling out a survey geared toward safety, academics and school climate.
Parents were asked to participate in a 10-minute survey from now until December 18 at 5 p.m.
The survey, which is available in English and Spanish, is an effort to engage with the community about pressing issues impacting students and their families.
Among the several questions included in the survey, some will be school-specific. Parents will have to use their child's student ID number and birthdate or the name of the school to access the survey. The use of the student's information will help schools gather specific responses from families.
Families can access the survey by visiting ccsd.net/survey. Surveys have also been designed to gather input from students and staff.
Any questions or concerns can be addressed by calling CCSD's Assessment, Accountability, Research, and School Improvement Division at 702-799-1041, option 4.
