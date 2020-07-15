LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District entered a partnership with Hellas, the firm completing Allegiant Stadium, to replace 29 athletic fields at area schools.
“Athletics are an important part of keeping students engaged in academics and improving their overall health,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in a written statement. “Our team has done a tremendous job of ensuring a better experience for all student-athletes throughout CCSD. This long term investment in our schools will provide our student-athletes with high-quality turf that will give more students greater access."
The schools will be placed on a staggered schedule so activities on campus can continue with limited disruptions, CCSD said. Principals at area schools are working with CCSD's Student Athletics and Activities department to schedule events around the replacement projects.
The district said it's committed to making the improvements despite the everyday challenges of COVID-19.
Field replacements will be funded primarily through a Government Service Tax, which allocates money for capital projects. Additional funding will be used from a Capital Replacement fund. Funds from this account are used on projects that are done every five years.
Around 900 jobs will be created through the replacement process. CCSD said it expects all 29 fields to be completed by April of 2021.
Group I Construction Schedule starting August 3, 2020
Coronado High School
Chaparral High School
Foothill High School
Western High School
Eldorado High School
Sierra Vista High School
Bonanza High School
Desert Pines High School
Basic Academy of International Studies
Group II Construction Schedule starting October 10, 2020
Silverado High School
Mojave High School
Cheyenne High School
Del Sol High School
Green Valley High School
Cimarron-Memorial High School
Durango High School
Liberty High School
Desert Oasis High School
Group III Construction Schedule starting December 9, 2020
Spring Valley High School
Las Vegas High School
Centennial High School
Shadow Ridge High School
Sunrise Mountain High School
Legacy High School
Canyon Springs High School
Laughlin Junior/ Senior High School
Palo Verde High School
Virgin Valley High School
Moapa Valley High School
Waste the school money for this ? Nonsense!
