ccsd
FILE

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District entered a partnership with Hellas, the firm completing Allegiant Stadium, to replace 29 athletic fields at area schools.

“Athletics are an important part of keeping students engaged in academics and improving their overall health,” said Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara in a written statement. “Our team has done a tremendous job of ensuring a better experience for all student-athletes throughout CCSD. This long term investment in our schools will provide our student-athletes with high-quality turf that will give more students greater access."

The schools will be placed on a staggered schedule so activities on campus can continue with limited disruptions, CCSD said. Principals at area schools are working with CCSD's Student Athletics and Activities department to schedule events around the replacement projects.

The district said it's committed to making the improvements despite the everyday challenges of COVID-19. 

Field replacements will be funded primarily through a Government Service Tax, which allocates money for capital projects. Additional funding will be used from a Capital Replacement fund. Funds from this account are used on projects that are done every five years.

Around 900 jobs will be created through the replacement process. CCSD said it expects all 29 fields to be completed by April of 2021.

Group I Construction Schedule starting August 3, 2020

Coronado High School

Chaparral High School

Foothill High School 

Western High School 

Eldorado High School 

Sierra Vista High School 

Bonanza High School 

Desert Pines High School 

Basic Academy of International Studies

Group II Construction Schedule starting October 10, 2020

Silverado High School 

Mojave High School 

Cheyenne High School 

Del Sol High School

Green Valley High School 

Cimarron-Memorial High School

Durango High School 

Liberty High School 

Desert Oasis High School

Group III Construction Schedule starting December 9, 2020

Spring Valley High School

Las Vegas High School 

Centennial High School 

Shadow Ridge High School

Sunrise Mountain High School 

Legacy High School 

Canyon Springs High School 

Laughlin Junior/ Senior High School

Palo Verde High School

Virgin Valley High School

Moapa Valley High School

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mediumjeep
Mediumjeep

Waste the school money for this ? Nonsense!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.