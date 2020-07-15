LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara on Wednesday announced the appointment of a Region 3 superintendent and two other positions.
According to a news release, Dr. Jara appointed veteran CCSD educator Dr. Deanna Jaskolski as the Region 3 superintendent, Dr. Monica Cortez as assistant superintendent of Student Services Division (SSD) on an interim basis and Robert Tarter as the Education Services Division (ESD) assistant superintendent.
Dr. Jaskolski is the current assistant superintendent for the SSD supervising special education. She has served in that role since Feb. 2019, the release said.
CCSD said Dr. Jaskolski has spent the last 23 years as an educator in the district, where she has served as a school associate superintendent, principal, assistant principal, dean of students, magnet coordinator and teacher.
“Having an educator like Dr. Jaskolski, with her background and knowledge of various education settings will be a great resource for the school communities in Region 3,” said Dr. Jara. “I believe her leadership will continue to allow the District to prioritize the goals of our five-year strategic plan Focus: 2024 even as we navigate the reopening of our schools in August.”
Dr. Monica Cortez, who is currently the executive director of SSD, will take over as the assistant superintendent on an interim basis.
The Region 3 superintendent position had been held by Dr. Karla Loria, who was appointed Chief Academic Officer in May, CCSD said.
In regards to the ESD assistant superintendent, CCSD said Robert Tarter has been serving as the interim supervisor of schools in ESD and the executive director of Alternative Services in CCSD.
“Mr. Tarter brings a great deal of experience to the assistant superintendent position through his work with the Clark County School Justice Partnership Committee and The Harbor Steering Committee,” said Dr. Jara. “He will be a key figure in our District as we continue to focus on inequities in our educational system and work with our community partners on areas of restorative justice.”
The role of assistant superintendent of ESD was previously held by Dr. Tammy Malich, CCSD said. Malich retired from the district in February.
(1) comment
Oh we don’t have enough money ! But really need to add more non teaching dead weight,to our administrators top heavy budget ! These communists have no shame in spending taxpayers money ! Privately run or home school,eliminate the dead weight!
