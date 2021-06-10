LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District wants to ask, "What is our community vision for our students and schools?" And how can $770 million in federal funds help us get there?
The district has three years to use the funding intended to support students impacted academically by the pandemic. On Thursday, the district announced that it is looking for community partners this month to help create and distribute surveys to gauge how their members think the funding could be best used.
So far, the Kenny Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, Opportunity 180, and the Public Education Foundation have agreed to participate.
The district plans to distribute the surveys July through September. The data then would be analyzed, and a "shared community vision four our schools" would be released in October.
Surveys will be distributed to the parents, educators, students and other members of the community served by the participating organizations.
The district said information about the process is available on www.ccsd.net/futureforourkids and more will be available in the coming weeks.
