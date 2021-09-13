LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District leadership made changes to high school football kickoff times after recent safety concerns during games.
District principals, police officers and the athletic office made a collective decision to adjust football kickoff times from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Sept. 17.
CCSD made changes "out an abundance of caution," about a week after violence erupted following a football game at Desert Oasis High School last week.
Desert Oasis implemented a policy following last week's game that required students to attend games with a parent or guardian, and asked visiting fans from the opposing school to show school identification.
The earlier kickoff time will apply to every CCSD school except games at Boulder City, Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley. Games appearing on Thursday Night Lights broadcasts will also start at 7 p.m., CCSD officials said.
Varsity football games that are played on non-CCSD properties will kickoff according to the time scheduled by the host site or school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.