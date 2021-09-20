LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ongoing bus issues are forcing the Clark County School District to shift athletic schedules and eliminate games.
According to Timothy Jackson, director of student athletics, CCSD schools were notified that transportation resources would need to be overhauled due to limited availability.
The limited bus resources are resulting in the following changes to athletic schedules, and will take effect immediately, the district athletics office said:
- All CCSD non-conference contests in fall sports will be canceled. There will be no additions made for CCSD schools to the current schedule from this point forward.
- All mid-week cross-country meets hosted by or attended by CCSD schools will be canceled. CCSD schools can reschedule them as Saturday events if they so choose.
- All JV and freshman football games in which CCSD participates will be moved to Saturdays (new schedule to be provided in 48 hours). If your school does not want to play or host on Saturday, CCSD will not be able to participate in that event. Notify our office of your decision.
- All JV/V boys' and girls' soccer matches on CCSD properties will begin at 4:30 p.m. for varsity and 6 p.m. for JV.
- Any events canceled by CCSD due to eligibility, quarantine protocols, will not be rescheduled. The NIAA will denote those appropriately for post-season purposes.
The CCSD athletics office will provide updated schedules that reflect updated games, locations and times.
