LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District is accepting magnet school applications to over 40 programs.
CCSD will be hosting a series of workshops to inform families about the various magnet programs. The workshops and parent meetings will be held virtually. families can access the workshops by visiting CCSD's website.
Magnet 101 Parent Workshops Dates and Times:
- Thur. Oct. 29, 2020 10 - 11 a.m. & 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
- Thur. Nov. 12, 2020 10 - 11 a.m. & 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. (Spanish Speaker)
- Tues. Dec. 1, 2020 10 - 11 a.m. & 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
Magnet Choice Fairs Dates and Times:
- Sat. Oct. 24, 2020 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Sat. Dec. 5, 2020 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Applications will be collected through January 5. If the magnet programs have more students qualify that available seats, a lottery system will be used to select the students.
Kindergarten will still be offered at 11 area CCSD magnet school.
