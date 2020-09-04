GETTY DISTANCE LEARNING

A student does school work on a computer. (Photo by Eduardo Parra/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Photo by Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images)

 Europa Press News

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District says that a majority of students have been marked present for distance learning at least once since the beginning of the school year. 

Of 309,865 enrolled students, teachers have counted 302,777 or 97.7% of students present for at least one day since the first day of school on Aug. 24. 

To be counted as present, the student must complete at least one of the following:

  • Complete coursework during the same day the class meets
  • Attend a real-time class session
  • Meet or communicate with the teacher 

Educators have seven days to upload attendance information in the district's system, so attendance numbers are updated on an ongoing basis, the district says. 

The CCSD Superintendent on Friday said that the district is still working to connect 43,653 students with distance learning devices and internet. 

(1) comment

TrumpBeliever
TrumpBeliever

At least once huh? Lofty achievement indeed! 97% of 'distance' learners are NOT getting a quality education. Get them back into school where they belong.

Report Add Reply

