LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County School District says that a majority of students have been marked present for distance learning at least once since the beginning of the school year.
Of 309,865 enrolled students, teachers have counted 302,777 or 97.7% of students present for at least one day since the first day of school on Aug. 24.
To be counted as present, the student must complete at least one of the following:
- Complete coursework during the same day the class meets
- Attend a real-time class session
- Meet or communicate with the teacher
Educators have seven days to upload attendance information in the district's system, so attendance numbers are updated on an ongoing basis, the district says.
The CCSD Superintendent on Friday said that the district is still working to connect 43,653 students with distance learning devices and internet.
(1) comment
At least once huh? Lofty achievement indeed! 97% of 'distance' learners are NOT getting a quality education. Get them back into school where they belong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.