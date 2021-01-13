LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department was working a two-alarm fire at the Clark County Water Reclamation Building Wednesday morning.
According to CCFD's Dan Heenan, at approximately 8:32 am, the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Clark County Water Reclamation Buildings, 6000 E. Rochelle Ave
In route to the area, Clark County Fire Suppression crews observed a column of smoke above the industrial facility and requested a second alarm, according to a news release.
CCFD says that upon arrival of the first Clark County unit, the crews reported that the fire may be within the air handling units of the building and are still investigating the situation to determine the exact area where the fire began.
Facility maintenance employees are working in conjunction with fire department personnel at this time to ensure that the various pieces of equipment are shut down, Heenan said.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.