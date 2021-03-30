LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters found two children dead after a house fire in the east valley Tuesday morning.
On March 30 at approximately 10:11 am the Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) and Units from the City of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a reported residential structure fire at 6581 Caddington Avenue.
A high-level response was initiated sending five engines, one truck, two battalion chiefs and one rescue. During the response there was a report of people inside the structure and an additional two rescues were added. A total of 40 personnel responded to the incident.
On arrival crews reported heavy smoke showing and initiated an offensive attack and primary search of the residence.
During the search two victims were located inside the home, both deceased. CCFD deputy fire Warren Whitney said the victims were a two-month-old boy and a two-year old boy.
Whitney said there was a 40-year-old man who tried to save the kids from the fire who was taken to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
The CCFD said the fire was knocked down at 10:43 a.m.
This is an active fire scene and personnel are still on location. Investigators are in route to assist with cause determination, according to the CCFD.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.