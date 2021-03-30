LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters found two children dead after a house fire in the east valley on Tuesday morning.
On March 30 at approximately 10:11 a.m., the Clark County Fire Department and units from the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a reported residential structure fire at 6581 Caddington Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.
A high-level response was initiated sending five engines, one truck, two battalion chiefs and one rescue. During the response, there was a report of people inside the structure and an additional two rescues were added. A total of 40 personnel responded to the incident.
On arrival, crews reported heavy smoke showing and initiated an offensive attack and primary search of the residence.
During the search, two victims were located inside the home, both deceased. CCFD Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said the victims were a 2-month-old boy and a 2-year-old boy.
Loved one's of the children were gathered near the home visibly distraught.
Whitney said there was a 40-year-old man who tried to save the kids from the fire who was taken to University Medical Center for smoke inhalation.
The CCFD said the fire was knocked down at 10:43 a.m.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
"It's pretty messy in there. To make sure the fire was out they pulled everything," Whitney said. "So it's going to be a while as they dig stuff out in their investigation to find an area of origin and kind of start putting the pieces together."
As of Tuesday afternoon, fire investigators and police were still on location.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
