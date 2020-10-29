LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire Department reported a small aircraft crash west of I-15 in Las Vegas Thursday morning.
CCFD officials confirmed a small private aircraft near Raven Avenue and Hinson Street, west of I-15 near Valley View Boulevard.
Additional details weren't immediately available. CCFD said crews were headed to the scene.
Las Vegas police are assisting. The FAA is conducting an investigation.
There are no major road closures at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
