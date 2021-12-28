LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on westbound 215 near Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.
The call was reported about 12:15 p.m. Some lane closures were in effect on 215. Avoid the area.
Additional details related to the fire were unknown.
#FASTALERT 12:25 PM, Dec 28 2021Vehicle on fire I-215 WB At Las Vegas BlvdRight lanes blockedExpect delays— RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) December 28, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
