LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire Department officials are responding to a vehicle fire on I-15 northbound near St. Rose Parkway.
Additional details were unavailable Friday morning. According to an incidents report, the blaze was reported about 7:15 a.m. and at least two engines responded.
Firefighters were able to contain most of the blaze just before 8 a.m. but black smoke billowed again before 8:30 a.m.
This is a developing story.
