LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Crews with the Clark County Fire Department extinguished a fire on The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' 51st floor on Saturday night.
According to the fire department, smoke was reported about 8 p.m. at the property at 3708 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. CCFD ascended to the floor by using their "high rise response policy" and found smoke in the hallway, then a fire on a balcony.
The fire was put out quickly and the room was searched to make sure everyone was evacuated. The fire and smoke did not spread to upper or lower floors.
"Multiple" people were taken to Sunrise Hospital with minor injuries.
CCFD said they responded with a total of 10 fire engines, four ladder trucks, four rescues, two squads, and four battalion chiefs and a total of 72 personnel.
The cause and origin of the fire is currently under investigation.
