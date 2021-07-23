LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters responded to a high-alarm building fire late Friday afternoon.
According to Battalion Chief Joseph Page, units were dispatched around 4 p.m. on July 23 for a fire at 1420 East Harmon Avenue between Maryland Parkway and Escondido Drive.
"The school or office portion of the church was fully involved," Page said, adding that the fire had not extended to the chapel.
The building appeared to be vacant when firefighters arrived and there were no known injuries as of 6:30 p.m.
No additional details were immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
