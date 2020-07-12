HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Clark County and Henderson firefighters battled a brush fire blaze on Sunday afternoon.
According to CCFD Deputy Chief Thomas Touchstone, the 10-acre fire broke out in brush and salt cedar trees bordering Pecos Road between Warm Springs Road and Maule Avenue. The fire was surrounded on three sides with ranch-style custom homes, the department said.
The fire appeared to start near Pecos and wind blew it east, according to the department. Crews flanked both sides with hard lines and master stream appliances. The fire was put out before it threatened any homes.
About 75 firefighters responded. The Bureau of Land Management will stay on scene to mop up hot spots at the base of trees, CCFD said.
No injuries were reported.
