LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County firefighters said one person received medical care after a mobile home in the east valley caught on fire Friday morning.
According to fire officials, firefighters got reports of a fire at 3601 East Wyoming Avenue, near East Sahara Avenue and U.S. 95, about 11:28 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home engulfed in flames and smoke.
The fire spread to the rear of another trailer, fire officials said. The Clark County Fire Department sent four engines, one truck, one rescue and two battalion chiefs were called to the scene.
"Firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack and then transitioned to the interior to completely extinguish the fires on both structures," CCFD said.
By 11:51 a.m., the fire was put out. One adult received medical attention on scene but CCFD said it was unknown if the person was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and damage costs have not been estimated.
CCFD said it was not immediately known if anyone was displaced due to the fire or if the American Red Cross was called.
