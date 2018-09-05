JEAN, Nevada (FOX5) One person died in a small plane crash north of the Jean Airport Wednesday night, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
"FAA personnel are in route to the crash site to conduct an investigation," according to Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.
The crash was reported at 9:22 p.m., near the I-15's mile marker 12.
VIDEO: Traffic cameras captured the moment a small plane crashed in the desert near Jean, Nevada. Officials say one person was killed in the crash. Story: https://t.co/U1lujKuhzx pic.twitter.com/2UDg8E2qrz— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) September 6, 2018
"The origin of the aircraft and its destination are unknown," CCFD said.
Truck driver Dave Platzer said he witnessed the crash.
"I saw a big fire bomb and explosion," Platzer said. "I saw the fire and policeman going over there searching for survivors it just looked like a small airplane crash."
CCFD's "Severe level response" included five engines, one hazmat unit, one heavy rescue, three trucks, four rescues, one EMS coordinator, two battalion chiefs, and a water tender.
NHP said the freeway closed as part of the response, but that it wouldn't be closed for long.
