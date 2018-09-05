Fatal plane crash near Jean

CCFD and the FAA investigated a fatal plane crash near Jean on Sept. 5, 2018. 

JEAN, Nevada (FOX5) One person died in a small plane crash north of the Jean Airport Wednesday night, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

"FAA personnel are in route to the crash site to conduct an investigation," according to Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu.

The crash was reported at 9:22 p.m., near the I-15's mile marker 12.

"The origin of the aircraft and its destination are unknown," CCFD said. 

Truck driver Dave Platzer said he witnessed the crash. 

"I saw a big fire bomb and explosion," Platzer said. "I saw the fire and policeman going over there searching for survivors it just looked like a small airplane crash." 

CCFD's "Severe level response" included five engines, one hazmat unit, one heavy rescue, three trucks, four rescues, one EMS coordinator, two battalion chiefs, and a water tender.

NHP said the freeway closed as part of the response, but that it wouldn't be closed for long. 

