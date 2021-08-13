BUILDING COLLAPSE

Clark County Fire officials are responding to a medical emergency and reported building collapse in the area of Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department is on scene in the area of Desert Inn Road and Eastern Avenue to a business collapse.

According to an incidents page, units are responding to a medical emergency reported about 6:18 a.m. near La Bonita Supermarkets.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

