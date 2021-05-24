LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple agencies are investigating an aircraft crash in the northeast valley on Monday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 2245 N. Christy Lane, near Judson Avenue, about 2:30 p.m. on May 24. The scene of the crash is south of Nellis Air Force Base.
Crews from Nellis AFB, Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were on scene. "Several units" from LVMPD are responding across multiple area commands, they said.
"We heard the jet. It was really loud and it just stopped. Classes outside saw it," said a school clerk with Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School. Parents were notified the school was ordered to shelter in place.
Other witnesses reported heavy smoke in the area following the crash.
"Kathy and I are praying for all those involved in today's incident -- especially the men and women of [Nellis AFB] and the first responders on the scene," Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted.
Roads in the area may be blocked due to the investigation. Avoid the area.
We are aware of an incident involving an aircraft associated with Nellis Air Force Base. We will provide updates as they become available.— Nellis Air Force Base (@NellisAFB) May 24, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.