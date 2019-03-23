LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Fire Department said two people were injured in a cooking fire at City National Arena's kitchen on Saturday.
Originally, the department said they responded to a gas explosion and cleared the building as a precaution, but shortly after corrected that it was a cooking fire.
According to Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu, one person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, and another person was treated and released.
In an email, Haydu said the sprinkler system at the Golden Knights' practice facility at 1550 S. Pavillion Center Drive extinguished the fire before crews arrived.
Damage to the kitchen was minor and crews remained on scene to clean up water from the sprinkler system.
